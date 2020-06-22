SERVICE NOTICE: Dawn C. Sauser

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WATERLOO — Dawn Carol Sauser, 72, of Hudson, died Saturday, June 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, with burial at the Hudson Cemetery. Due to social distancing, there may be limited seating. Memorials to Western Home spiritual care department. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is assisting the family, (319) 232-3235. Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.