SERVICE NOTICE: Dawn C. Sauser

WATERLOO — Dawn Carol Sauser, 72, of Hudson, died Saturday, June 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, with burial at the Hudson Cemetery. Due to social distancing, there may be limited seating. Memorials to Western Home spiritual care department. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is assisting the family, (319) 232-3235. Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.

