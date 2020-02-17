Service Notice: Dawn B. Jacobsen
INDEPENDENCE -- Dawn B. Jacobsen, 73, of Independence, died Sunday, Feb. 16, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Memorial services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, (319) 283-4922, with inurnment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, and for one hour before the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

