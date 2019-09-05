You have free articles remaining.
DENVER – David Vern Goodsell, 78, of Denver, died Monday, Sept. 2, at the UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Dave's body has been deeded to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program and there will be a private burial of his cremains at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Retrieving Freedom in Waverly. Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, (319) 984-5379.
