Death dove

WATERLOO -- David Shindley, 63, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; services 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in New Hartford; visitation 5 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 29, at the funeral home; memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation in Dave's name; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

