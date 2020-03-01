Service Notice: David L. Nargang
CEDAR FALLS — David L. Nargang, 76, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, Feb. 27, at Bickford Cottage in Cedar Falls. Graveside services will take place at a later date in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery by Van Meter. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

