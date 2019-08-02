{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

WATERLOO -- Dave Quint, 57, of Buckingham, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, Aug. 1, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center; services are pending with Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393; condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Dave Quint
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments