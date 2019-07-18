You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO -- Darlene Yvonne Thein Levis, 81, died Sunday, July 14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, and for an hour before services at the church on Saturday; there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil, both on Friday; memorials may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the family; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
