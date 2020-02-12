Service Notice: Darlene Hellman

CRESCO -- Darlene Hellman, 80, of Cresco, died Monday, Feb. 10, at Regional Health Services of Howard County in Cresco; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Notre Dame Parish in Cresco, with burial at the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery in Waterloo in the spring.; friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Lindstrom Funeral Home, Cresco, (563) 547-2323, as well as one hour before services at the church.