ELMA -- Darlene Lois Fenneman, 87, of Elma, died Sunday, Aug. 4, at MercyOne Hospital in New Hampton; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma, (641) 394-4331, with burial at Howard Cemetery, Elma; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, and for an hour before services Wednesday at the funeral home; condolences left at www.conway-markhamfh.com.
