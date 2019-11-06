{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

CEDAR FALLS -- Danielle Nichol "Dani" Hagberg, 42, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Oct. 27; Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Prairie Lakes Church, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. The family will host a luncheon at the church following the service; all are invited to attend. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Memorials directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society, Waterloo. Condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Hagberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments