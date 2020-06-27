SERVICE NOTICE: Daniel M. Hagarty

CEDAR FALLS — Daniel Maurice Hagarty, 67, of Cedar Falls, died May 11 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, from cancer. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted at the grave by Cedar Falls Amvets Post 49. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Thursday at the church. Memorials to the family.
