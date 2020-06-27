SERVICE NOTICE: Daniel M. Hagarty
0 entries

SERVICE NOTICE: Daniel M. Hagarty

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Daniel Maurice Hagarty, 67, of Cedar Falls, died May 11 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, from cancer. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted at the grave by Cedar Falls Amvets Post 49. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Thursday at the church. Memorials to the family.

To plant a tree in memory of SERVICE Hagarty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News