GRUNDY CENTER -- Daniel Edward Olson, 73, of Grundy Center, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at United Methodist Church in Grundy Center; visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 13, at the church.

