Service Notice: Daniel C. Schmitt
0 entries

Service Notice: Daniel C. Schmitt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WINTHROP — Daniel C. Schmitt, 69, of rural Winthrop, died at home Saturday, Feb. 29, after a lengthy illness. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Winthrop, with burial in St. John’s Cemetery, Independence. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop; memorials to the family to be decided at a later date. Online condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Schmitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News