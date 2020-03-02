Service Notice: Daniel C. Schmitt

WINTHROP — Daniel C. Schmitt, 69, of rural Winthrop, died at home Saturday, Feb. 29, after a lengthy illness. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Winthrop, with burial in St. John’s Cemetery, Independence. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop; memorials to the family to be decided at a later date. Online condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.