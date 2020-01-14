Service Notice: Dalen D. Miller
DUMONT -- Dalen Dean Miller, 65, of Dumont, died Monday, Jan. 13, at home; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Dumont Reformed Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, rural Bristow. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the church. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Dumont, (641) 456-3232 is assisting. Condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.

