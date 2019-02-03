CLARKSVILLE --- Cynthia Sue Schmadeke, 64, of Clarksville and formerly of Bristow, died Thursday, Jan. 31, at home. Memorial services are 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 203 Mather St., Clarksville; burial of cremains will follow at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville. Visitation is 10 a.m. until services at the church; memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187.
