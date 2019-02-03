Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

CLARKSVILLE --- Cynthia Sue Schmadeke, 64, of Clarksville and formerly of Bristow, died Thursday, Jan. 31, at home. Memorial services are 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 203 Mather St., Clarksville; burial of cremains will follow at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville. Visitation is 10 a.m. until services at the church; memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Cynthia Schmadeke
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments