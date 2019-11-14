{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

WATERLOO -- Curt Glessner, 90, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Lakeview Landing; services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, with burial in Geneseo Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, and for an hour before services on Tuesday at the funeral home; memorials directed to Hospice Compasus. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Glessner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments