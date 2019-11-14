{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

WATERLOO -- Courtney Dawn Elsbernd, 27, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Nov. 10; services are pending; condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com; Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138, is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Elsbernd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments