Service Notice: Coralie Becker
0 entries

Service Notice: Coralie Becker

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS — Coralie Becker, 93, of Cedar Falls died Monday, Jan. 20, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Memorial services at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525, is assisting the family. Condolences left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Becker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News