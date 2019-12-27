{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Constance L. “Connie” Thompson, 83, of Bloomington, Ill., formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, at her daughter's home in Bloomington; there will be no services or visitation; burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 233-3146, is in charge of arrangements.

