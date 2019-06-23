CEDAR FALLS -- Clara Anna Trapp, 92, of Carmel, Ind., formerly of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, June 20, at The Stratford in Carmel; services are being planned for July 27 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Eldorado, with burial in Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls; memorials may be directed to the UNI Foundation for the Ken and Clara Trapp Scholarship Fund, 121 Commons, Cedar Falls 50614-0239; condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Tags
Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Clara A. TrappSend Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Waterloo Location
319-272-2002
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.