CEDAR FALLS -- Clara Anna Trapp, 92, of Carmel, Ind., formerly of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, June 20, at The Stratford in Carmel; services are being planned for July 27 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Eldorado, with burial in Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls; memorials may be directed to the UNI Foundation for the Ken and Clara Trapp Scholarship Fund, 121 Commons, Cedar Falls 50614-0239; condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

