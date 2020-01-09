{{featured_button_text}}

ALLISON -- Christina Johnson, 92, of Allison, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Waverly Health Center; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church – Vilmar, rural Greene, with burial at Allison Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Sietsema-Vogel Funeral Home in Allison, (319) 267-2507. Condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.

