Service Notice: Cheryl D. (Scoles) Hutchins

DENVER – Cheryl D. (Scoles) Hutchins, 64, of Denver died Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Family directed graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 2. at Lyn-Wood Cemetery in Clarksville. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

