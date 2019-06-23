{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Charles L. Roberts, 71, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 19, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital; services 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, and an hour before services Thursday, all at the funeral home; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com, 233-3146.

Service Notice: Charles L. Roberts
