SERVICE NOTICE: Charles H. Jensen

NASHUA -- Charles H. Jensen, 88, of Mason City, formerly of Nashua, died Saturday, June 27, at Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center in Mason City. A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. today at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City; Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory-Olson Chapel in Nashua is assisting the family, (641) 435-4134. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.