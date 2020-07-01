SERVICE NOTICE: Charles H. Jensen
0 entries

SERVICE NOTICE: Charles H. Jensen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NASHUA -- Charles H. Jensen, 88, of Mason City, formerly of Nashua, died Saturday, June 27, at Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center in Mason City. A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. today at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City; Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory-Olson Chapel in Nashua is assisting the family, (641) 435-4134. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News