WAVERLY -- Charles “Chuck” Ebaugh, 71, of rural Waverly, died at home Friday, Oct. 11; memorial services 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Maxfield, rural Denver; visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, (319) 984-5379; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

