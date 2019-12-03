{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLES CITY -- Charles August Krumwiede, 87, of Charles City, died Sunday, Dec. 1, at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City; services 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Messiah Lutheran Church, with burial at Riverside Cemetery, Charles City; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, Charles City, (641) 228-2323, and also for an hour before the service on Thursday at the church; memorials given to Messiah Lutheran Church or donor's choice. Online condolences left at www.hauserfh.com.

