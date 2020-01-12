Service Notice: Charlene Buck
Service Notice: Charlene Buck

CEDAR FALLS — Charlene Buck, 72, of Rockport, Texas, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Jan. 7. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, Aransas Pass, Texas, (361) 758-2451, is assisting.

