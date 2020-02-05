Service Notice: Cebert Henry Fox

You have free articles remaining.
SUMNER -- Cebert H. Fox, 84, of Sumner, died at home Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2 after a lengthy illness. Services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sumner, with burial at Lutheran Cemetery of Sumner Township, rural Sumner. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner, (563) 578-3451, and for one hour before services at the church on Saturday. Online condolences left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
