LA PORTE CITY -- Catherine M. "Katie" M. Schmitz, 89, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at St. Mary's of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery, both in Eagle Center; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary; visitation also one hour before services Tuesday at the church; memorials directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or La Porte City Ambulance Service Condolences left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

