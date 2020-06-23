SERVICE NOTICE: Carolyn P. Fankhauser
0 entries

SERVICE NOTICE: Carolyn P. Fankhauser

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Carolyn Pearl Fankhauser, 74, of Waterloo, died May 3 at home. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Faith Assembly of God Church, Elk Run Heights; burial was May 7 at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Garrup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, (319) 233-3393, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com, and cards may be sent to the funeral home to be given to the family.

To plant a tree in memory of SERVICE Fankhauser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News