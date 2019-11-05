{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

JESUP -- Carol M. Smith, 75, of Jesup, died Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Buchanan County Health Center from cancer; services 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Independence, with burial at Littleton Cemetery; visitation Thursday for an hour before services at the church; memorials directed to the American Cancer Society or Immanuel Lutheran Church; White Funeral Home, Jesup, (319) 827-3695, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences left at www.White-MtHope.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments