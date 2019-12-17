{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Carol J. Eicke, 90, of Waterloo, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Dec. 14, at Rosewood Estate; services will be at a later date. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

