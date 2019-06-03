{{featured_button_text}}
ALLISON -- Carl Robert DeBoer, 78, of Allison, died at home Friday, May 31, after a long battle with cancer. Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Trinity Reformed Church in Allison with burial in Allison Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison, 267-2507; online condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com

Carl R. DeBoer
