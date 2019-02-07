Try 1 month for 99¢
FAIRBANK -- Carl Edward Schneider, 94, of Fairbank, died Monday, Jan. 28, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo; services are pending with Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, (319) 635-2207; online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.

the life of: Service Notice: Carl E. Schneider
