GRUNDY CENTER -- Camron Thomas Meester, 40, of Grundy Center, died suddenly Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center; services 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Engelkes-Chapel in Grundy Center, preceded by visitation from 1 to 3 p.m.; inurnment will be at a later date; memorials may be directed to the family to be donated to a cause in Camron's memory at a later time; Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, (319) 824-3319; condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

