WATERLOO -- Burdette R. “Bud” Anderson, 76, of Waterloo, died Saturday, July 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; services 1 p.m. Thursday. Aug. 1, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 233-3146, with full military honor accorded by the Iowa National Guard honors detail, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31; burial at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, and for one hour before services on Thursday at the funeral home; memorials to the family; condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Tags
Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Burdette R. “Bud” AndersonSend Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Finance
Ad Vault
Office
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.