WATERLOO -- Burdette R. “Bud” Anderson, 76, of Waterloo, died Saturday, July 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; services 1 p.m. Thursday. Aug. 1, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 233-3146, with full military honor accorded by the Iowa National Guard honors detail, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31; burial at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, and for one hour before services on Thursday at the funeral home; memorials to the family; condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

