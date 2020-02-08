Service Notice: Bruce Rowell
WATERLOO -- Bruce Rowell, 67, of Waterloo, died at home on December 23rd, 2019. There will be a service at 10:30 AM Tuesday, February 18th, at Grace Reformed Church, Waterloo.

