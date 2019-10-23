{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS -- Bruce Allen Zeien, 39, of Cedar Falls, died at home Sunday, Oct. 20; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Orchard Hill Church; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, 233-3393, and at the church for an hour before services at the church on Friday; condolences at hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

