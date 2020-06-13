SERVICE NOTICE: Bonnie L. Larson
SERVICE NOTICE: Bonnie L. Larson

WATERLOO — Bonnie L. Larson died May 16; graveside services at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo; memorials to the family at 836 Cloverdale Ave., Waterloo, IA 50703.

