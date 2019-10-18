{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Beverly J. Spears, 74, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Oct. 17, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; memorial services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with inurnment in the Elmwood Cemetery; family will receive friends one hour before the service; memorials to Cedar Bend Humane Society, 166 W. Airline Hwy., Waterloo 50703; Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 233-3146; condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

