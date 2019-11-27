{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

CEDAR FALLS -- Beverly J. Saak, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Nov. 24, at NewAldaya Lifescapes; memorial services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Nazareth Lutheran Church-Larsen Chapel. Visitation for one hour prior to the service at the church. Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Christian Crusaders, Cedar Valley Hospice, or the donor's choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Saak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments