CEDAR FALLS -- Beverly J. Saak, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Nov. 24, at NewAldaya Lifescapes; memorial services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Nazareth Lutheran Church-Larsen Chapel. Visitation for one hour prior to the service at the church. Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Christian Crusaders, Cedar Valley Hospice, or the donor's choice.
