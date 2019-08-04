You have free articles remaining.
NASHUA -- Beulah M. Vetter, 88 of Nashua, died Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Floyd County Memorial Hospital in Charles City; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at St. John United Church of Christ - Pleasant Hill, rural Nashua, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel, Nashua, (641) 394-4334; visitation also an hour before services Tuesday at the church.
