{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

NASHUA -- Beulah M. Vetter, 88 of Nashua, died Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Floyd County Memorial Hospital in Charles City; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at St. John United Church of Christ - Pleasant Hill, rural Nashua, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel, Nashua, (641) 394-4334; visitation also an hour before services Tuesday at the church.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Beulah Vetter
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments