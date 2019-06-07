You have free articles remaining.
CEDAR FALLS -- Betty Zeman, 61, of Cedar Falls, died at home Wednesday, June 5, due to glioblastoma; services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525, and also for an hour before the service at the church; condolences left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
