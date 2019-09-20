You have free articles remaining.
FREDERICKSBURG -- Betty L. Volker, 94, of Fredericksburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Fredericksburg; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 20, and also for an hour before services, all at the church; Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home, (641) 394-4334, is assisting with arrangements; condolences at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.
