WATERLOO -- Betty M. Landau, 86, of Rainsville, Ala., formerly of Waterloo, died unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 1; services 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel, with burial at Glenwood Cemetery; visitation for an hour before services Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences left at www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

