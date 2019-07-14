{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Betty L. Wagoner, 73, of Waterloo, died July 7 at Ravenwood Specialty Care; graveside inurnment 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Waterloo Memorial Park Columbarium; there will be no visitation; Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 233-3146; condolences at www.KearnFuneralService.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Betty L. Wagoner
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments