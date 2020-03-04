Service Notice: Betty Jean Wehr

You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO -- Betty Jean Wehr, 96, of Derby, Kan., formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 3, at Glen Carr House Memory Care. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church in Waterloo with private family burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Memorials to Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, 1307 W. Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701 or Cedar Valley Hospice, 2101 Kimball Ave. No. 401, Waterloo, IA 50702. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements, (319) 233-3146, www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Wehr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.