Service Notice: Betty Jean Wehr

WATERLOO -- Betty Jean Wehr, 96, of Derby, Kan., formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 3, at Glen Carr House Memory Care. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church in Waterloo with private family burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Memorials to Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, 1307 W. Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701 or Cedar Valley Hospice, 2101 Kimball Ave. No. 401, Waterloo, IA 50702. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements, (319) 233-3146, www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.