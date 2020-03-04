Service Notice: Betty Jean Wehr
0 entries

Service Notice: Betty Jean Wehr

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Betty Jean Wehr, 96, of Derby, Kan., formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 3, at Glen Carr House Memory Care. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church in Waterloo with private family burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Memorials to Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, 1307 W. Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701 or Cedar Valley Hospice, 2101 Kimball Ave. No. 401, Waterloo, IA 50702. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements, (319) 233-3146, www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Wehr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News