LA PORTE CITY — Betty J. Smith, 94, of La Porte City Nursing and Rehab, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, at MercyOne-Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery, both in Waterloo; visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. today, Jan. 5, at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138. Memorials directed to Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene. Condolences left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

