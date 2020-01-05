{{featured_button_text}}

SUMNER --- Betty J. Scharnhorst, 80, of Sumner, formerly of Tripoli, died Friday, Jan. 3, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner. Funeral services will 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas with burial in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and for an hour prior to services at the church; memorials to the family for a later designation. Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

