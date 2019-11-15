You have free articles remaining.
PARKERSBURG -- Betty Goldene Pott, 81, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, from complications of a stroke; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg, with burial in the Ackley Christian Reformed Church Cemetery, rural, Ackley; visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, (319) 346-1534, and one hour before services at the church; memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to Life Plus in care of Parkersburg Christian Reformed Church; condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.
